It’s not your imagination. Violence, vandalism and cheating are part of the Democrat playbook. The news stories have been overwhelming if you’ve paid attention.

Beyond the rabid protests, riots, and defunding nonsense, primarily orchestrated by radical left wing organizations like the BLM movement and Antifa, Law Officer frequently covers hate crimes related to pro-Trump supporters. Regardless of how they are categorized, make no mistake, these offenses are committed due to an uncontrollable hatred for Donald Trump and those who support his political decisions. … And say what you will about the voting processes, the cheating scandals are numerous.

I chronicled a small sample of each category below to illustrate my point.

Vandalism

Sean Parnell, the Republican congressional candidate for Pennsylvania’s 17th District, and U.S. Army veteran, had his house vandalized just two days before Election Day. Read more.

Radical activists are accused of vandalizing the home of Republican congressional candidate Madison Cawthorn and a county GOP office in North Carolina. The crimes were reportedly carried out by Antifa members. Read more.

The Michigan Republican Party had its headquarters in Lansing vandalized “with radical anti-police statements.” Read more.

Violence

The Beverly Hills Police Department declared an unlawful assembly Saturday after fights broke out between Trump supporters and counter-protesters. The “USA Freedom Rally” was planned for 3 p.m. PT featuring multiple Republican California congressional candidates. One Trump supporter was badly beaten. Read more.

A rally called to promote free speech and denounce big tech censorship turned ugly in San Francisco, when hundreds of people believed to be Antifa counter-protesters showed up and berated and attacked demonstrators, leaving one missing a tooth. The conservative group Team Save America organized the event to protest Twitter, which it argues censors free speech. Read more.

An 84-year-old woman was beaten at a pro-Trump rally in Aliso Viejo, California by a 33-year-old man. Read more.

A Vietnam veteran, 73, from Massachusetts has vowed to continue showing support for President Trump after the arrest of a woman, 34, accused of assaulting him for backing the president. Read more.

A man putting up a Black Lives Matter sign in his yard was being held without bond after he was charged with firing a shotgun at Trump supporters driving by in a pickup truck. Read more.

A Black Lives Matter supporter faces attempted murder charges after reportedly driving her car through a crowd of Southern California Trump enthusiasts in September. Read more.

MAGA Hat Violence

Two Delaware women accused of stealing a MAGA hat outside the Democratic National Convention were indicted on charges including second-degree robbery and felony hate crimes. Olivia Winslow and Camryn Amy, both 21, were indicted by a grand jury on charges of second-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy, endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree assault, attempted third-degree assault, offensive touching and felony hate crimes. Read more.

A 77-year-old police and military veteran from California was battered for wearing a “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) hat and a “Back the Blue.” Read more.

Murder

Violent clashes between a massive pro-Trump caravan that drove through Portland, Ore., and Black Lives Matter protesters left at least one person dead in a shooting in August. Read more.

The suspect in the fatal Portland shooting (above) of pro-Trump, Patriot Prayer supporter Aaron “Jay” Danielson has died. Michael Forest Reinoehl, 48, was killed by a U.S. Marshals task force near Lacey, Washington as they tried to take him into custody. Read more.

A well-respected fixture of Milwaukee’s Black community has been identified as a homicide victim. He was a supporter of President Trump as well as the Black Lives Matter movement. Bernell Trammell, 60, was shot and killed in July in front of a storefront with signs in the window supporting Trump’s reelection. He ran a small business at the location. Read more.

Threats to President Trump

Every president receives constant death threats. But never in history have threats been so widely tolerated in public discourse. The rabid nature of some elites wishing ill-will on the president have been over the top.

Trump’s star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame is routinely vandalized. On two recent occasions it was violently destroyed by a man with a pickax. Read more.

Facebook’s notoriously strict and convoluted hate speech and Community Standards policies allows users to post hopes, dreams, and “death wishes” for President Donald Trump from COVID-19, as long as they don’t make the effort to deliberately search for his Facebook page and manually tag his account. Read more.

The Canadian woman accused of sending a ricin-laced letter to President Trump has been identified as Pascale Ferrier, of Quebec. The woman charged with sending the poison to Trump tweeted a hashtag supportive of killing the commander-in-chief. Read more.

Voter Fraud

When Law Officer selects news stories to cover, we do not look for party affiliation. We simply dive into the story and report. That practice applies to vandalism, violence, and voter fraud-cheating scandals.

Over the past few months we’ve covered 14 cases involving Democratic voter fraud, and one Republican. Wow, a 14-1 ratio, according to stories of interest that we’ve covered. From registering the deceased to rigging the system, Democrats appear to be miles ahead of Republicans in this category.

Moreover, hackers recently stole $2.3 million from the Wisconsin Republican Party’s account that was being used to help reelect President Trump in the key battleground state, the party’s chairman said last week. Read more.

Democrat Sheriffs Switch Hats

The mayor of Seattle said it would be a “summer of love” as the CHOP zone hijacked a six-block area the city. After two people were murdered, six others were shot, commerce was halted, and businesses were destroyed, she reconsidered. The summer of love became the summer of violence filled with protests, riots, and more anti-American propaganda that we hope to hear in a lifetime.

During the hate-filled summer, two Democrat sheriffs changed party affiliation.

Westmoreland County (PA) Sheriff James Albert declared on Monday that he felt disenfranchised with the Democrat Party and was changing his affiliation to the Republican Party. “As a lifelong public servant and member of law enforcement, I have not left the Democratic Party, the Democratic Party has left me,” Albert, 70, said. Read more.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding announced that he had changed his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican in Evansville, Indiana. Sheriff Wedding said the switch was to make a statement against what is going on nationally with civil unrest and negative attitudes towards law enforcement. Read more.

Conclusion

Law enforcement agencies are preparing for an outbreak of violence, regardless of who wins the election this week. The vandalism and violence is being overwhelmingly committed by progressive, left-leaning party surrogates. Everyone needs to determine how they will vote. However, the choices have never been more clear.