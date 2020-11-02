PENNSYLVANIA — Sean Parnell, the Republican congressional candidate for Pennsylvania’s 17th District, and U.S. Army veteran, said Sunday that his house has been vandalized just two days before Election Day.

“My house was vandalized last night by cowards under the cover of darkness,” Parnell wrote on Twitter. “This is what is at stake in this election. We all must fight for our country and we must do it NOW. I will not cower. I will not back down. I will always fight for this nation.”

A photo shared by Parnell shows his garage door spray-painted with the message “Elections No Revolutions Yes!” as well as an image of a hammer and sickle, a symbol associated with communism, Fox News reported.

“Regardless of political party, those that choose to run for office do so because they believe they can help the country. It is perfectly reasonable to disagree with each other and with political candidates, but the way to do that is at the voting booth,” Parnell said in a statement issued Sunday. “I believe that we are at an important point in our great nation’s history and I most assuredly stand against socialism, violence, and destruction.”

He added that he hopes the American people can “respect our system of choosing our representatives in a peaceful and dignified way and no matter who we support and oppose.”

“We do it with our vote, and not through destruction of property and violence to our fellow Americans,” he said.

Parnell is running against incumbent Democratic Rep. Conor Lamb for a seat that the Cook Political Report currently rates as “leans Democratic.”

Parnell was one of the speakers at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Parnell isn’t the first RNC speaker/congressional candidate to have his home vandalized.

Radical activists are also accused of vandalizing the home of Republican congressional candidate Madison Cawthorn last month, Law Officer reported. Henderson County, N.C. GOP offices were simultaneously vandalized.

The crimes were reportedly carried out by Antifa members.