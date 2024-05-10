Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MIDDLETON, Mass. – An investigation is underway as authorities discovered vandalism to a police and fire memorial in Massachusetts on Friday, Boston 25 News reported.

According to the Middleton Fire Department, the Middleton Police and Fire Memorial plaques at Oakdale Cemetery were stolen. Fire Chief Douglas LeColst issued a statement directed at the suspect(s).

“I am extremely disappointed by your actions,” LeColst admonished. “I challenge you to do the right thing and return these items to the respective owners, no questions asked.”

Anyone with information about the vandalism and theft is asked to call Middleton Police at 978-774-4424.