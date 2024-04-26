Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WEYMOUTH, Mass. − The Weymouth Police Department announced Thursday that three of its personnel all experienced a life-changing event simultaneously, The Patriot Ledger reported.

Two officers and a detective all became new parents on the same day at the same hospital, according to a department Facebook post sharing the news.

Our WPD extended family is always growing….BUT what are the chances that three of our officers newest additions are born on the same day and at the same hospital? Congrats to Detective Regen Steverman, Officer Chris Lowrance and Officer Caique Reginaldo and their families on the newest arrivals.

The babies were born on Tuesday, April 23, at South Shore Hospital, police said.

Many well-wishers posted comments to the trio as they welcome the new lives into the world.

