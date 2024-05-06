Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

By Crime Watch MN

MINNEAPOLIS – An off-duty firefighter for the cities of Eagan and Eden Prairie was killed in a Minneapolis shooting early Sunday morning.

The City of Eagan posted on social media Sunday afternoon a message mourning the loss of Joseph C. Johns who they said “tragically passed away while off duty” early Sunday morning.

“Today, we mourn the loss of Eagan Firefighter Joseph C. Johns, who tragically passed away while off duty early Sunday morning, May 5. Joseph was not only a dedicated career firefighter with the Eagan Fire Department but also actively served as a duty-crew firefighter with the Eden Prairie Fire Department. Johns began his service with the Eagan Fire Department as a firefighter on Jan. 13, 2020. His volunteer commitment started with the Eden Prairie Fire Department on Sept. 2, 2015. We are grateful for everyone’s kindness, patience, and empathy as we navigate this moment of profound loss. We also want to acknowledge the invaluable support from neighboring departments in Burnsville and Inver Grove Heights, who are assisting with calls during this difficult time. Our hearts are with both Joseph’s family and our fire family.”

Today, we mourn the loss of Eagan Firefighter Joseph C. Johns, who tragically passed away while off duty early this morning. Joseph was not only a dedicated career firefighter with Eagan Fire Dept but also actively served as a duty-crew firefighter with Eden Prairie Fire Dept. pic.twitter.com/v5j6x05gq6 — City of Eagan (@CityofEagan) May 5, 2024

A Minneapolis police sergeant called out over the radio about 12:40 a.m. Sunday that he heard about 8-10 gunshots in the area of 24th and Cedar Avenue, according to police scanner audio. Moments later, the dispatcher aired a report of a shooting at 901 Cedar Avenue, just blocks away, which is the site of the former Whiskey Junction bar.

Police arrived at the scene and said that CPR was started on one person. Responders also stated that about 150 motorcycles were “quickly” leaving the area and also requested additional squads to respond for a large crowd that was still on site. Police initially aired that witnesses indicated there were multiple shooters, some of whom fled in a vehicle.

South Minneapolis – Sergeant reports hearing 8-10 shots near 24th and Cedar, Little Earth area.

And now it's a SHOOTING in the parking lot of Whiskey Junction, 901 Cedar Ave.

00:38

Police arrived. CPR started. pic.twitter.com/GIlAPeoe03 — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) May 5, 2024

The Minneapolis Police Department released a statement early Sunday confirming that the shooting had resulted in one person dead and another injured.

“At approximately 12:40 a.m., Third Precinct officers responded to a call of a shooting with two people injured on the 900 Block of Cedar Ave S. Upon arrival, officers identified a man in his 40s with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds in the parking lot behind 901 Cedar Ave S. Officers provided immediate medical care. The injured man was transported to Hennepin Healthcare (HCMC) where he later died. A second man with apparent non-life-threatening injuries arrived at HCMC in a passenger vehicle. Officers secured the scene and canvassed the area. Preliminary information indicates shots were fired across 9th St. at a group of people gathered in a parking lot behind 901 Cedar Ave. South. Investigators say an exchange of gunfire then occurred. Forensic scientists from the Minneapolis Police Forensic Division responded to process the scene and collect evidence. Homicide detectives are working to determine the sequence of events that led up to the shooting. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the name of the man who died along with the cause and manner of his death. There have been no arrests. The GO number is 24-118939. Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStopper at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All Tips are anonymous and persons providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.”

The City of Eden Prairie, which also posted a remembrance of Johns on social media, confirmed to Fox 9 that Johns’ death was connected to the early morning shooting.

Alpha News will continue to follow developments in this incident.

