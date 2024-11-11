Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

By Crime Watch MN

DULUTH, Minn. – A Duluth, Minn., man who apparently suffered from episodes of mental illness and seemingly feared a Donald Trump presidency, is suspected of killing his two sons, his ex, and his wife before killing himself last week.

Anthony Nephew, 46, is suspected of carrying out the shooting murders at two different locations before killing himself, Duluth police said in subsequent statements.

Police detailed that they were dispatched on Thursday for a welfare check on the 6000 block of Tacony Street. Upon arrival, officers located two deceased individuals with gunshot wounds, later identified as 47-year-old Erin Abramson and 15-year-old Jacob Nephew, both of Duluth.

The statement said police were able to identify a suspect, later named as Anthony Nephew, and officers set up a perimeter at his residence in the 4400 block of West 6th Street.

Officers eventually made entry into the home where they located three deceased subjects later identified as 45-year-old Kathryn Nephew (Ramsland), 7-year-old Oliver Nephew, and Anthony Nephew.

Duluth police later held a press conference during which they stated that all subjects were known to each other. It was revealed that Erin was an employee of the City of Superior, and someone from the city had contacted Duluth PD to conduct the welfare check. Following the discovery of Erin and Jacob’s bodies, the reporting party had identified Anthony as a possible suspect. Police then proceeded to find the remaining three deceased parties at the second location. Police said Anthony had previously been in a relationship with Erin, and they shared their son, Jacob. Anthony was presently married to Kathryn, and they shared their son, Oliver.

The police statements did not offer a motive for the killings and suicide, but did say that their investigation revealed a “pattern of mental health issues” involving Anthony.

Anthony Nephew’s Facebook page, which is still visible, contains several recent posts since this summer expressing concern about a possible Donald Trump presidency and fear of “religious zealots,” which was originally reported by the Daily Mail and the New York Post.

A post on Nephew’s Facebook profile from July 24 read: “I am terrified of religious zealots inflicting their misguided beliefs on me and my family. I have intrusive thoughts of being burned at the stake as a witch, or crucified on a burning cross, or my absolute favorite; [sic] Having people actually believe that I or my child are Satan or, the anti-Christ or whatever their favorite color of boogie man they are afraid are this week. When did turn the other cheek, become double-tap to the forehead?” Another post just days later featured a Reuters article about Trump in which Nephew made comments referencing “religious extremism.”

On Sept. 10, Nephew posted a meme on his Facebook profile that depicted two images of a bird sitting on a branch. The first image had the caption, “Don’t let my calm demeanor fool you.” The second image had the caption, “I’m 100% losing my shit.”

The Daily Mail article referenced an opinion piece Nephew had previously written for the Duluth News Tribune in which he spoke about mental health struggles. In the piece, Nephew stated, in part, “Finally the synapses overload, and they suffer a breakdown. For most of us, that’s the best end result. For millions of Americans, a breakdown leads to suicide — or homicide before suicide.”

Following the deaths, Minnesota Rep. Walter Hudson made a social media post suggesting that rhetoric surrounding the election could have led to the tragic outcome.

There’s no rational way for Democrats to evade responsibility for this. Either he was justified in his despair, or they were lying about the “facist threat to Democracy.” Such lies should come with widespread censure and repentance.

https://t.co/ipv4aIr9W8 — Walter Hudson (@WalterHudson) November 10, 2024

“There’s no rational way for Democrats to evade responsibility for this,” Hudson said. “Either he was justified in his despair, or they were lying about the ‘fascist threat to Democracy.’”

In the days leading up to the election, Gov. Tim Walz implied in national media statements that Trump’s recent Madison Square Garden Rally was comparable to a 1930s rally held by Nazis at the same venue, and he declined to walk back the statement when later pressed by reporters.

Minnesota Crime Watch & Information publishes news, info and commentary about crime, public safety and livability issues in Minneapolis, the Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota.

This article originally appeared at Alpha News and was reprinted with permission.