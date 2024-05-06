Kids fishing at Mississippi lake reel in human leg

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. – Law enforcement officials in Mississippi are investigating after a group of kids fishing at a small lake reeled in a human leg on Sunday.

Chief Eric Zetterholm of the Flowood Pollice Department in Mississippi said a group of kids were fishing at the old Primos Lake in Rankin County, where an abandoned mine is also located. The area is restricted and has “No Trespassing” signs clearly displayed, WLBT reported.

One of the kids’ lure snagged a human leg that had a sock in place. The kids immediately notified authorities of the morbid discovery, the chief said.

As the investigation continued, investigators said more bones were found in the lake on Monday. The search for additional body parts remains ongoing. The Rankin County Coroner responded to the scene on Sunday. He said he would take the recovered limb to the medical examiner’s office to begin a DNA process in an effort to identify the person, according to KOLD. The chief confirmed the leg was mostly bone, indicating it had been in the water for a while, though an estimated timeframe was not given.