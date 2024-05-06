No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Kids fishing at Mississippi lake reel in human leg

kids fishing Mississippi

The discovery was made Sunday at Primos Lake in Rankin County. (Screenshot WLBT News)

May 6, 2024
Law OfficerbyLaw Officer
Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. – Law enforcement officials in Mississippi are investigating after a group of kids fishing at a small lake reeled in a human leg on Sunday.

Chief Eric Zetterholm of the Flowood Pollice Department in Mississippi said a group of kids were fishing at the old Primos Lake in Rankin County, where an abandoned mine is also located. The area is restricted and has “No Trespassing” signs clearly displayed, WLBT reported. 

One of the kids’ lure snagged a human leg that had a sock in place. The kids immediately notified authorities of the morbid discovery, the chief said.

As the investigation continued, investigators said more bones were found in the lake on Monday. The search for additional body parts remains ongoing.

The Rankin County Coroner responded to the scene on Sunday. He said he would take the recovered limb to the medical examiner’s office to begin a DNA process in an effort to identify the person, according to KOLD.

The chief confirmed the leg was mostly bone, indicating it had been in the water for a while, though an estimated timeframe was not given.


Share and speak up for justice, law & order...
Tags:
Law Officer

Law Officer

Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement—for law enforcement and supporters of justice, law, and order. This unique facet makes Law Officer much more than just a publishing company, but a true advocate for the law enforcement profession.

Related Posts

Load More

Latest Articles

Load More

Weekly E-Newsletter

Subscribe—and get the latest news and editorials direct from Law Officer each week!

[newsletter_form type="minimal"]

JOIN THE FIGHT

BE COURAGEOUS

POPULAR GEAR

Tactical Pants

Tactical Boots

 

FIND MORE…

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 LawOfficer.com