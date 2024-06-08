Mississippi state trooper fired for sending sex video, racy photos to other law enforcement personnel

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

JACKSON, Miss. – A trooper with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety was terminated after she reportedly filmed a sexual encounter with another woman and shared it with other law enforcement personnel, according to reports.

In February, Trooper Ivana Williams was fired following accusations that she sent racy photos of herself to multiple senior leaders in addition to sending colleagues a sex video she filmed with another woman. She was also accused of using her department-issued cell phone to visit porn sites, WLBT reported.

The other woman involved in the sex tape has since filed a civil lawsuit in Rankin County Chancery Court against Williams, according to the news outlet. She said the recording was made and distributed without her consent.

“At this point, I have no idea the exact number of people who have this video,” the unnamed victim wrote in the civil complaint. “Based on what I’ve been told, a lot of our law enforcement community have it. MHP heads and officers are sharing it.”

In an appeal of her termination filed last week, Williams’ attorney said the firing was “retaliatory,” claiming it took place after the trooper filed a grievance with DPS in January.

She also alleges the termination was discriminatory, claiming that male troopers did similar things she was accused of doing, yet have not been held accountable.

However, amid the titillating brouhaha, Master Sergeant Julius Hutson and Master Sergeant Jeremy Lott were also fired after they requested nude pics from Williams, the New York Post reported.

MHP Col. Charles Haynes said both men had violated the agency’s general orders and code of conduct for requesting and receiving nude photos of the female trooper.

Ivana Williams was fired earlier this year for sharing a sex video video with Mississippi DPS personnel. ( Ivana Williams/Facebook)

Williams refuted allegations from the unnamed woman engaged in the sexual tryst, saying the encounter and video were both consensual and claimed she only shared the video with one person.

Hutson was terminated April 2, but landed landed a new job less than two weeks later as a deputy in Rankin County, WLBT reported.

“From my understanding and our background investigation, it was a policy violation from [the Mississippi Highway Patrol] and there were no accusations of criminal activity of any kind,” Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey told the news outlet.

During an interview with state investigators, Hutson reportedly said he was “90 percent” sure he was Williams’ supervisor but asked for the revealing images anyway.

Both terminated master sergeants claimed in appeals to the state that they received the photos while off duty and have requested the agency reverse its actions against them.