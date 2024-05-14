Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

RIDGELAND, Miss. / GREENLEE COUNTY, Ariz. – A triple murder suspect accused of killing his mother and two sisters in Mississippi on Sunday, died Monday in a shooting involving troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, authorities said.

According to the Ridgeland Police Department in Mississippi, a man later identified as Ivory James Welch III, was the primary suspect in the death of his mother and two sisters when he fled the state. He traveled hundreds of miles, reaching Arizona when troopers tried to detain him and a fatal shooting occurred, according to AZFamily.

Chief Brian Myers of the Ridgeland Police Department said officers were dispatched after the agency received a call regarding the triple homicide around 3:30 p.m. Sunday at a home on Old Canton Road in Ridgeland, WLBT reported.

The victims were identified as Ida Thomas Welch, 76, Vicky Renee Welch, 56, and Crystal Lynn Welch, 42, the chief confirmed.

Further details about the deaths were not revealed, but Chief Myers said, “This horrific event will have a lasting effect on this family, the officers involved in this investigation as well as our brothers in Arizona law enforcement.”

Mississippi law enforcement investigators obtained an arrest warrant for James Welch III and the U.S. Marshals Task Force began searching for him, according to the chief.

Ultimately, Welch was found in Arizona and died during a shooting with troopers. Arizona DPS released the following details:

On Monday, May 13, 2024, at around 7:30 a.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) was notified of a possible sighting of a suspect in the Safford area who was wanted for a triple homicide which occurred in Mississippi on May 12, 2024. Utilizing investigative assets, detectives from the AZDPS, the Greenlee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Clifton Police Department believed the suspect to be located in the Morenci-Clifton area and responded to the area to attempt to locate the suspect. At around 10:17 a.m., investigators successfully located the suspect vehicle on US-191 between Morenci and Clifton and conducted a traffic stop to take the suspect into custody. The suspect exited the vehicle and presented a firearm, which resulted in a trooper-involved shooting. The suspect, identified as Ivory James Welch III, was declared deceased on the scene. No law enforcement personnel from any agencies were injured. The AZDPS Major Incident Division is investigating the incident.

Chief Myers noted, “This investigation is a great example of how teamwork in law enforcement, as well as a great relationship with our media outlets, affords us swift justice for a grieving family.” One of the homicide victims, Crystal Welch, had served as the Mississippi ACLU Board President since 2023. The organization released a statement through its Executive Director Jarvis Dortch, according to Fox News Digital. “I just cannot process today’s news,” Dortch said. “Crystal was a great friend and since 2023, she was an enthusiastic leader of the ACLU of Mississippi Board of Directors. She was always asking what more she could do to support our team and our work. Our staff and board will forever be grateful for her commitment to equality and justice. Her passion for life, infectious spirit and enthusiasm will be missed. “On behalf of ACLU of Mississippi, I would like to express our heartfelt condolences to Crystal’s family during this unthinkable time. We urge the community to join us in sending prayers to the Welch family.”