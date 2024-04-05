Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — A pair of teenage suspects who are accused of gunfire directed at an officer on Monday in Holly Springs, Mississippi were taken into custody after their mother identified them, according to a report.

The incident began when an officer with the Holly Springs Police Department tried to conduct a traffic stop of a red Kia Forte that was driving recklessly without having its headlights or taillights illuminated on South Randolph Street, WREG reported.

However, the vehicle failed to yield and a pursuit took place. The officer relayed the license plate to dispatch when the automobile made a turn on West Van Dorn Avenue.

As the chase continued, the suspects reportedly fired two rounds, striking the patrol officer’s unit.

It’s unclear how the pursuit was terminated, but the suspects were not captured and the officer was not injured by gunfire.

Nevertheless, Holly Springs Police Chief Darryl Bowens said that doesn’t change how dangerous the teens’ behavior was.

“The officer could have been injured, people that was on the highway at the time could have been injured because when you discharge a firearm, that bullet could go anywhere,” Bowens said. “And luckily, the officer wasn’t injured, we haven’t had any pedestrians or anybody that was on the road injured at the time.”

Later that day, the suspects were seen on a Ring doorbell camera in the same general area where the fleeing vehicle was found. Officers arrived at the location and the suspects fled on foot into the woods nearby.

Law enforcement authorities turned to the media for help, posting the Ring images. Hence, they received information from an unlikely tipster, WREG reported.

“The suspect’s mother saw the news clipping, so she said, ‘Well that kind of looks like my son,” Bowens confirmed. “She decided to do the right thing which was come to the police department, report it to the detective and that’s why we’re here now.”

The suspects names have not been released, but police said they are brothers, ages 17- and 18-years-old.

“It was surprising for a parent to turn in their children, but she said, ‘Well they committed the crime, then they have to come and face the consequences of their actions.’ That was very noble for her to turn in her sons,” Bowens noted.

Police said the brothers are being charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, among other potential charges. A third suspect is expected to be charged as well.

