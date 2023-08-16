Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LOS ANGELES – The body of a deceased adult female whose body was found wrapped in plastic inside a man’s room in South Los Angeles by his horrified mother has been identified, according to authorities.

Hannah Rachel Collins, 30, was identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office as the victim. The woman was described as “Caucasian” and recently celebrated her birthday two weeks ago, the New York Post reported.

Details regarding the cause and manner of death were not revealed as investigators are keeping information confidential while they search for a man believed to be connected to the woman’s death.

Although LAPD did not release the identity of the suspect, they said he is a 26-year-old Hispanic man. As of Tuesday they were still searching for him.

Police originally said the mother at the residence discovered the body when checking her son’s room Sunday afternoon due to a “distinct gas smell.” Her son was nowhere to be found when the homicide investigation originated and authorities continue trying to find him.

An unnamed Collins family member confirmed to The Post that the body of their loved one was discovered at the home in South Los Angeles.

Family confirmed Rachel Collins was found in the South Los Angeles residence. ( Facebook/Lisa Collins)

The victim was a native of Mississippi. Her body was found wrapped in plastic by the mother of a man suspected of having some connection to her death. ( Facebook/Lisa Collins)

Collins hailed from Mississippi. She would typically check in with family members on a weekly basis. The last time they heard from her was just after her 30th birthday on August 7, the family member said.

