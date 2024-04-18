Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

COMPTON, Calif. – A law enforcement service K9 with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is in stable condition after being shot by a gunman in the city of Compton.

Sheriff’s deputies were searching for a suspect on Spruce Street when the K9 was struck by gunfire. It’s unclear what the person was wanted for. Deputies did not return fire and the gunman was subsequently taken into custody, FOX 11 Los Angeles reported Thursday.

The news outlet said, “The dog was wearing a bullet proof vest, which absorbed the brunt of the gunshot.”

LASD officials confirmed the unnamed K9 was in stable condition after suffering body trauma from being shot.