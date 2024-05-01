Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

EAGLE PASS, Texas – Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens routinely keeps American citizens up to date regarding dangerous predators trying to get into the U.S. On Monday, he advised of three child sex offenders — formerly referred to as pedophiles — who were captured.

“Over the weekend, USBP agents in Eagle Pass, Rio Grande City, & Cotulla, TX arrested 3 criminal sex offenders,” Owens posted on X. “All had prior felony convictions for Indecency w/child Sexual contact.”

Although the names of the individuals were not released, Owens said, “They will be set up for prosecution and removal from the U.S.”

Border Patrol agents continue to nab numerous sex offenders and violent criminals as the Biden administration has openly facilitated illegal entry into the U.S. These actions have accounted for a historic number of migrants arriving in the past few years. It has also resulted in many high-profile crimes being committed by illegal immigrants.