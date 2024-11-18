Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

IRVING, Texas – An off-duty police officer was tragically killed in a motorcycle crash on Friday, according to the Irving Police Department.

The officer was identified as 38-year-old Jerome Scholz. He served with the Irving Police Department for five years and was also a veteran of the U.S. Army, according to the law enforcement agency.

Officers responded to a mutli-vehicle collision in the 7800 block of Valley View Lane at Interstate Highway 635 about 4:40 p.m. on Friday, NBC 5 DFW reported.

Upon arrival, police identified Scholz and he was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries around 5:30 p.m.

Law enforcement authorities said preliminary evidence suggests “the other driver failed to yield the right of way while turning.” However, the traffic fatality remains under investigation.

“Jerome was much more than an officer, he was our brother & our friend,” Irving Police Chief Derick Miller said Saturday on social media.

Mere days before he died, Scholz represented IPD at a career day event for middle school students in Irving. A video recorded by the city and posted to Facebook showed an interview with Scholz who talked about the conversations he had with students. “They’re asking all kinds of questions about what we do at work, what do we do as police, what are we getting paid,” Scholz enthusiastically said on Tuesday, Nov. 12, just three days before he was killed.