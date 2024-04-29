Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LOS ANGELES – A deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was found unresponsive in the South Los Angeles Station on Saturday and was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

An ambulance was dispatched to the station after Deputy Jonathan Stewart was found suffering from an unspecified condition about 4 p.m. However, the 10-year law enforcement veteran did not survive, KTLA reported.

LASD made the announcement on social media, mourning the “unexpected passing” of Deputy Stewart.

“On behalf of @lasdhq, we are deeply saddened to announce the unexpected passing of Deputy Jonathan Stewart on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

“Jonathan joined the Department in 2006 as a Custody Assistant and a year later he graduated from academy class #364, honorably serving the residents of Los Angeles County. During his tenure he was assigned to the Inmate Reception Center before transferring to South Los Angeles Station in 2014. In 2020, he was promoted to Field Training Officer, a position he held until his passing. Jonathan dedicated a decade serving the South Los Angeles community, he was respected and highly regarded by his peers and supervisors for his unwavering commitment. Jonathan is survived by his wife and three children.

“Our @lasdhq family is mourning the loss of a valued member of our family, and our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones and partners during this difficult time.”

The Los Angeles County Fire Department wrote on social media, “The LACoFD extends our deepest condolences and prayers to the Stewart and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department families on the loss of Deputy Jonathan Stewart.”

Deputy Stewart’s cause of death was not released.