WASHINGTON, D.C. – President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation in 1962, which designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week.

As a result, tens of thousands of law enforcement officers from around the world converged on Washington, D.C. this week to participate in a number of planned events, honoring those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Among those in attendance were Shannon Owen and her son. She is the widow of Deputy Josh Owen, who was shot and killed in the line of duty last year.

“Pope County Deputy Josh Owen was one of the 282 officers honored at the vigil and his name was engraved on the wall of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial,” Alpha News wrote Wednesday on social media.

The Officer Down Memorial Page reported the following details regarding Deputy Owen’s line of duty death:

“Deputy Sheriff Josh Owen was shot and killed while he and another deputy attempted to arrest a man for domestic violence in the 400 block of Stromen Street in Cyrus at about 7:30 pm.

“Deputies, as well as police officers from the Glenwood Police Department and Starbuck Police Department, had been dispatched to the house for reports of a domestic violence incident. The officers were attempting to place the man into custody when he opened fire on them. Deputy Owen and the subject were both fatally wounded. The other deputy and the Starbuck officer were injured.

“The incident occurred on Deputy Owen’s 44th birthday.

“Deputy Owen was a Minnesota National Guard Operation Iraqi Freedom veteran and had served with the Pope County Sheriff’s Office for almost 12 years. He is survived by his wife, son, and parents. His father is a retired law enforcement officer.”

Deputy Owen’s end of watch occurred on April 15, 2023. Law Officer salutes his loved ones as well as the families of all 282 law enforcement personnel who died in the line of duty last year.