Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NEW YORK – New York Black Lives Matter leader Hawk Newsome was arrested on Tuesday at the hearing of an NYPD sergeant who is accused of criminal force, which led to the death of a man fleeing a drug deal last summer. Following the hearing, Newsome was video recorded encroaching the personal space of an officer while threatening to “beat the s–t” out of him.

A vile and angry Newsome was cuffed and slapped with three summonses for disorderly conduct in the wake of the caught-on-camera saga at the Bronx Criminal Court, CBS reported.

“You think I’m scared of you? I’ll beat the s–t out of you. You must be out of your f–king mind,” Newsome was filmed hollering as he spewed vile abuse at the officer.

“You see how I’m all up on you? You’re a vagina … F–king vagina.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the caught-on-camera ordeal, reported the New York Post.

WATCH INCIDENT

Hawk Newsome went to law school and currently serves as the leader of the greater New York area’s chapter of BLM. For anyone to do official business with BLM (political or otherwise), he is the official point of contact. pic.twitter.com/pqfsClURw7 — Jason Curtis Anderson (@JCAndersonNYC) May 15, 2024

Newsome is also accused of grabbing an officer’s hand and batting it away after she apparently tried to take action on a woman who was with the belligerent man.

The heated encounter occurred after a hearing for NYPD Sgt. Erik Duran, who is facing second-degree manslaughter charges in the August 2023 death of scooter-riding narcotic suspect Eric Duprey.

Duran, who has pleaded not guilty, was indicted after throwing the cooler at Duprey as he fled a drug bust in the Bronx, striking him in the head and causing him to crash.

On Tuesday, dozens of uniformed NYPD personnel packed the crowded courtroom for Duran’s latest hearing.

Newsome and other activists were seen consoling Duprey’s relatives in the wake of the hearing, according to The Post.

Councilwoman Vickie Paladino called the interaction between Newsome and the officer “beyond absurd.”

“If you are within reach of an officer’s firearm and behaving in an unambiguously hostile and threatening manner like this, you should be tased at the very least,” she tweeted.

“It is beyond absurd that our police have to put up with this. Showing even an ounce of deference to this kind of abject hostility only invites more, and makes the job that much more dangerous.”

Newsome’s caustic comments have made headlines in the past.

In 2021, the BLM leader notoriously threatened “riots,” “fire” and “bloodshed” if then Mayor-elect Eric Adams cracked down on crime.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...