Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ORANGE COUNTY, N.Y. – An off-duty officer with the New York Police Department was killed during a vehicle collision Friday evening, according to law enforcement officials.

The crash claiming the life of Officer Juliana Torsiello, 25, occurred in upstate New York. The two-year police officer was driving her 2008 BMW 328i east on County Road 51 between Blough Lane and Ridge Road in Orange County around 6 p.m.

According to a New York State trooper, Torsiello “failed to negotiate a right hand curve on a descending road” preceding the traffic fatality.

Consequently, Torsiello’s vehicle entered oncoming traffic and collided with an embankment. The impact launched the BMW into the air before it struck a tree, and then rolled over and came to rest on its roof, the New York Post reported.

As a result of the horrible wreck, Torsiello sustained blunt force trauma to the head. Her body was transported to the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy was set to take place.

Officer Juliana Torsiello is pictured with a child on her shoulder’s in a Facebook image. ( Juliana Torsiello – Facebook)

State troopers were considering speed as a possible factor in the crash. The autopsy will help determine if other factors were present.

Torsiello joined NYPD in December 2021. She was assigned to the 30th Precinct in West Harlem.