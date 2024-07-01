Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NEW YORK – An escaped California convict was captured in New York last month after being on the run for nearly 13 years, officials said.

Eduardo Hernandez, 42, began serving a 13-year prison sentence for armed carjacking on August 4, 2005. After serving more than six years of his term, he escaped along with another inmate on November 15, 2011, from the minimum security Delta Conservation Camp in Suisun City, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

On May 20, 2024, Hernandez was found and taken into custody in New York City. Details of his capture were not immediately disclosed.

The Solano County District Attorney’s Office in California will review Hernandez’s case for possible escape charges, the New York Post reported.

A second inmate, Jose Padilla, who escaped with Hernandez remains on the run, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The prison camp where Hernandez and Padilla fled is jointly operated by CDCR and the state’s Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

“The primary mission of the camp is to provide incarcerated fire crews for fire suppression in the Sonoma, Lake, Napa Unit and Solano County areas,” the state’s corrections department stated.

“However, crews can be dispatched throughout the state. In addition to fire suppression, incarcerated hand crews provide a workforce for conservation projects.”