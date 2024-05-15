Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ORLANDO, Fla. — During National Police Week a Florida-based nonprofit announced it is honoring law enforcement officers and their four-legged partners with a special license plate.

The organization called K9s United is supporting cops by offering Florida drivers with the specialty license plate. It can be pre-ordered during National Police Week, which runs from May 12 through May 19.

According to Action News Jax, drivers in Florida do not have to wait until their registration is due for renewal.

People interested in ordering the specialty plate can go to the K9s United website for details. The deadline to order the plate is Oct. 15.