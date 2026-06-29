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The Journey Begins

Some days become more than a series of appointments.

They become a journey.

June 25, 2026, became one of those days.

The morning began aboard a New Jersey Transit train into Manhattan. Before continuing my journey, I had the privilege of speaking informally with officers of the Amtrak Police Department in Penn Station as they prepared for morning roll call. There was no formal presentation—simply genuine interactions about leadership, resilience, and the challenges facing today’s protectors.

Those brief conversations became the first of many meaningful encounters that would shape the day.

Leaving Penn Station, I walked through Herald Square toward the subway. Along the way, I introduced myself to an NYPD officer, thanked him for his service, and continued toward Queens.

My destination was the NYPD Medical Services Division, where I had been invited by Arvid Flores, President of the Police Self Support Group, to share remarks with members of one of the Department’s finest expressions of officers caring for officers.

The Police Self Support Group stands as one of the New York City Police Department’s most meaningful expressions of protecting the protector. Composed of active and retired members who understand firsthand the profound physical, emotional, psychological, and spiritual burdens that can accompany a career in law enforcement—including the lasting effects of critical incidents, serious injury, personal loss, and cumulative trauma—it offers understanding, encouragement, and hope to officers and their families. In both its mission and its impact, the organization reflects the very best of compassionate leadership, accompaniment, and unwavering commitment to those who have devoted their lives to protecting others.

Having previously written for Law Officer about the extraordinary work of the Police Self Support Group, I arrived with an even deeper appreciation for the remarkable men and women gathered there that morning.

Before my presentation, Arvid shared a heartfelt reflection on family and the importance of making time for life’s highest priorities. His testimony served as a powerful reminder that while policing demands extraordinary sacrifice, no professional accomplishment can replace the importance of the people waiting at home.

Before beginning my remarks, I had the privilege of recognizing Monsignor Robert J. Romano, Chief Chaplain of the New York City Police Department, for his steadfast support of the Police Self Support Group and for opening the gathering with prayer. Kathy Burke was recognized for her decades of devoted service and congratulated on her recent recognition by the organization. Dino Saoulis, Sergeant-at-Arms, was likewise acknowledged for his faithful leadership and continued commitment to supporting fellow officers.

Looking around the room, I was reminded that “protecting the protector” is far more than a phrase. It represents men and women who have experienced the visible and invisible wounds that can accompany a lifetime of public service, yet who continue reaching out to strengthen others.

Protecting the Protector

The Police Self Support Group represents one of the finest examples of officers caring for officers.

Throughout the gathering, I was reminded that the phrase “line of duty” encompasses far more than a single moment in time. It includes the physical, emotional, psychological, and spiritual burdens that often accompany a lifetime of public service. Many of those burdens remain unseen, carried quietly by men and women who continue serving others while facing challenges of their own.

During my remarks, I reflected upon ethical leadership, resilience, and what I have often described as the Wounded Protector. More importantly, I encouraged everyone present to make every encounter meaningful.

Whether speaking with a fellow officer, a supervisor, a family member, or a member of the community, every encounter presents an opportunity to demonstrate respect, extend courtesy, show genuine concern, and remind another person that they matter.

Some encounters last only moments.

Yet those moments often remain with us for a lifetime.

As the program concluded, I chose not to leave my Liberation Cards on a table for distribution. Instead, I personally placed one into the hands of every member present. Every handshake became another encounter. Every conversation became another opportunity to express gratitude, offer encouragement, and remind those who have spent their lives protecting others that they are never alone.

As I greeted each member personally, I also encouraged them to stay in touch and reminded them that if I could ever be of assistance, they need only reach out.

It was a simple gesture, yet one that reflected the very mission of the Police Self Support Group itself—officers accompanying officers through both the triumphs and the trials of life.

Across New York Harbor

As the luncheon concluded, I began the next leg of my journey.

Returning to Manhattan by subway, I made my way to the Staten Island Ferry. The familiar crossing across New York Harbor offered a welcome opportunity for quiet reflection. Looking toward the Statue of Liberty, I found myself thinking about the many encounters that had already shaped the day and those still waiting ahead.

Upon arriving at the Staten Island Ferry Terminal on the Staten Island side, another meaningful encounter awaited. I introduced myself to an NYPD sergeant and police officer assigned to the terminal. Although our conversation lasted only a few moments, it reflected the same spirit of encouragement that had accompanied me throughout the day. Before continuing toward the 120th Precinct, I presented each of them with one of my Liberation Cards, thanked them for their dedicated service, and invited them to contact me if I could ever be of assistance.

Like so many encounters throughout the day, it was brief.

Yet it was meaningful.

Where Service Meets Sacrifice

From the ferry terminal, I continued my walk to the historic 120th Precinct.

After addressing the officers during the first roll call, Jozette Carter, her daughter Serena, and I stepped outside together to the memorial honoring Police Officer Gerard L. Carter. Before I returned to address the officers assembled for the second roll call, we paused to remember a life of extraordinary service and sacrifice.

Police Officer Gerard L. Carter’s enduring legacy continues to inspire members of the New York City Police Department and the Staten Island community he faithfully served.

There was no need for many words.

The memorial quietly spoke for itself.

As we stood before the memorial, I found myself reflecting upon the experiences of the morning. The members of the Police Self Support Group had reminded me that the line of duty often leaves wounds that cannot be seen.

At Jozette’s invitation, we paused together in prayer. In that quiet moment, I was reminded of the profession’s ultimate sacrifice. Those experiences formed a powerful bridge between caring for those who continue to serve and honoring one who gave his life in service to others.

Standing beside Jozette and Serena, I reflected upon a life of service, a family’s enduring love, and a legacy that continues through the PO Gerard L. Carter Foundation. Through Jozette’s courageous leadership of the Foundation and her continued service to the Staten Island community, Officer Carter’s legacy continues to strengthen lives and build bridges between law enforcement and the people they serve.

It was a fitting reminder that the truest legacy of a life devoted to service is not measured by the years it is lived, but by the lives it continues to inspire.

A Precinct in Motion

Only then did we enter the historic 120th Precinct.

Serving Staten Island’s North Shore, the 120th Precinct protects diverse residential neighborhoods, thriving commercial districts, the St. George Ferry Terminal, and one of New York City’s most important transportation gateways. Every day, its officers respond to the full spectrum of police service while strengthening partnerships with the community through professionalism, courtesy, and respect—the very principles that continue to define the New York City Police Department at its best.

Immediately, I was reminded that a police precinct is unlike most workplaces. It is a place where the unexpected is expected, where every day presents new challenges, and where the work of serving the public never truly pauses.

Telephones rang, radios carried the familiar cadence of police communications, officers exchanged information, and the steady rhythm of the command reflected a profession that never truly stands still.

As officers assembled for the afternoon roll calls, the command remained fully engaged. Arrested individuals were escorted into the precinct for processing as officers and supervisors moved purposefully throughout the building. Members of the Emergency Service Unit arrived in tactical gear carrying protective body shields as they prepared for another assignment. Throughout the command, officers reviewed department briefings, supervisors coordinated assignments, and preparations continued for another tour of duty.

It was a vivid reminder that policing is a profession in constant motion.

Yet amid the steady pace of activity, there was also a remarkable sense of professionalism, discipline, and teamwork. Every member of the command understood that individual responsibilities contributed to a larger mission of serving and protecting the Staten Island community.

I remain deeply grateful to Chief Terence Hurson, Executive Officer of NYPD Patrol Borough Staten Island, for once again inviting me to address the officers of the 120th Precinct. His continued support of ethical leadership, officer wellness, resilience, and professional development has provided opportunities to encourage members of the Department across several commands.

I also extend my sincere appreciation to Inspector Eric J. Waldhelm, Commanding Officer of the 120th Precinct, for his leadership of the command, and to the officers and supervisors for their warm hospitality, professionalism, courtesy, and respect throughout my visit. The professionalism, teamwork, and welcoming spirit reflected throughout the precinct are a tribute to the men and women who serve there each day and to the leadership that guides them in faithfully serving the Staten Island community.

When I addressed the officers, I returned to the same message that had quietly accompanied me throughout the day’s journey.

Every encounter matters.

Whether the encounter was with a fellow officer beginning a tour of duty, a supervisor offering guidance, a victim seeking reassurance, an arrested individual being processed, a concerned citizen looking for help, or a family member waiting at home, every encounter offered an opportunity to demonstrate respect, extend courtesy, show genuine concern, and uphold the dignity of every person.

Those encounters may last only a few moments.

Yet they often become the moments people remember for years.

Looking around the room, I realized that I had witnessed that truth throughout the entire day. From Penn Station to Queens, from the Staten Island Ferry to the Gerard L. Carter Memorial, and now inside the 120th Precinct, every stop along the journey had been defined not simply by places, but by people.

That is what I will remember most.

Not simply the places I visited, but the people who gave each place its meaning.

The Enduring Power of Encounters

As I made my way home that evening, I found myself reflecting less upon the miles traveled than upon the people I had encountered along the way.

The journey had begun with officers of the Amtrak Police Department preparing for morning roll call in Penn Station. It continued with the remarkable men and women of the Police Self Support Group, whose compassion for one another reflects the very best of the profession. It crossed New York Harbor to the Staten Island Ferry Terminal, where another brief encounter with two NYPD officers became an opportunity to express gratitude and encouragement. It paused before the memorial honoring Police Officer Gerard L. Carter, where Jozette and her daughter Serena continue a legacy of remembrance, service, and hope. It concluded inside the historic 120th Precinct, where officers prepared for another tour of duty amid the constant rhythm of a busy command.

Each encounter lasted only a few moments.

Yet each one carried the opportunity to strengthen another person.

Throughout the day, I encouraged those I met to make every encounter meaningful. Respect, courtesy, and genuine concern cost nothing, yet they have the power to encourage a struggling colleague, reassure a victim, comfort a family, strengthen a community, or simply remind another person that they matter.

That responsibility belongs to all of us.

For those in law enforcement, every tour of duty presents countless opportunities to build trust one encounter at a time. For the rest of us, every day offers the same opportunity within our homes, our workplaces, our neighborhoods, and our communities.

Some days become more than a series of appointments.

They become a journey.

On June 25, 2026, I experienced such a journey across the New York City Police Department.

It was a journey marked not simply by places visited, but by people encountered.

And in every encounter, I was reminded once again that behind every badge is a human being, behind every act of service is a story, and behind every meaningful encounter lies an opportunity to leave another person’s life just a little better than we found it.

Selected Law Officer Readings by Vincent J. Bove

A Wounded Protector™ and Beacon of Ethical Policing for the Nation

An in-depth look at the extraordinary work of the NYPD Police Self Support Group and the enduring importance of protecting the protector through hope, healing, resilience, and accompaniment.

https://www.lawofficer.com/a-wounded-protector-and-beacon/

From NYPD SRG to Harlem’s 32nd Precinct: A Day Across the Front Lines of New York

A narrative journey across New York City highlighting ethical leadership, meaningful encounters, and the enduring mission of those who protect and serve.

https://www.lawofficer.com/nypd-srg-to-harlem/

Ethical Leadership, Courage, and Resiliency: Brooklyn’s NYPD 94th Precinct

A reflection on the moral responsibility of leaders to strengthen trust, build resilient organizations, and care for the people entrusted to their leadership.

https://www.lawofficer.com/ethical-leadership-courage/

Vincent J. Bove’s Complete Law Officer Author Chronology

Readers may explore Vincent J. Bove’s complete Law Officer chronology, featuring his continuing series on ethical leadership, organizational resilience, officer wellness, emotional fortitude, protecting the protector, and 21st-century policing.

https://www.lawofficer.com/author/vbove/