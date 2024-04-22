Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LOS ANGELES – A deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department who was severely injured in a mobile shooting range fire in October has died, according to the law enforcement agency.

Deputy Alfredo “Freddy” Flores passed away Saturday night following a months-long battle for his life after suffering injuries from a mobile training range fire that occurred last year.

The training tragedy occurred Oct. 10, 2023, at about 9:50 a.m. at the facility located at 29320 The Old Road, according to the Sheriff’s Department. The Pitchess facility — named after former Sheriff Peter J. Pitchess, who served the agency in that capacity from 1958-1981 — is located at the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic.

LASD’s Information Bureau issued the following statement on Sunday:

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department family is devastated to announce the passing of Deputy Alfredo “Freddy” Flores, who after a long battle recovering from his injuries sustained in the line of duty, suddenly passed away last night. We lost a valued member of our Department who served his community for 22 years with dedication and pride. Deputy Flores worked many assignments throughout his tenure in the Department and touched many lives through his work at North County Correctional Facility, Altadena Station, and Court Services West Bureau. He was well-respected in the Department and in the community and his passing will leave a huge void in the hearts of many who knew him. Our continued thoughts and prayers are with the Flores family, friends, and colleagues during this tragic time. The Department Psychological Services Bureau along with the entire Department continue to support the family and provide resources to them during this difficult time of grief.

Attorney Joe A. Nunez said on behalf of the Flores family, “Freddy valiantly fought for his life after sustaining severe injuries in the line of duty. Freddy was an amazing husband, father, son and brother…he loved working for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and dedicated his life to serving and protecting our community.”

According to Nunez’s statement on behalf of Flores’ family, the cause of the fire was “the malfunction of equipment during a training drill,” KTLA reported.

“While law enforcement officers and their families are acutely aware of the inherent risks associated with the position, nothing could have prepared us for his untimely departure due to injuries stemming from the malfunction of equipment during a training drill,” Nunez said. “Freddy’s loss is a devastating blow, and we are struggling to come to terms with this unimaginable tragedy.”