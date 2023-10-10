Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LOS ANGELES – At least two deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department suffered injuries as the result of a fire that occurred during a training incident at Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic Tuesday morning, the agency said in a brief press statement.

The training mishap occurred about 9:50 a.m. at the facility located at 29320 The Old Road, according to the Sheriff’s Department. The Pitchess facility — named after former Sheriff Peter J. Pitchess, who served the agency in that capacity from 1958-1981 — is located at the North County Correctional Facility, KTLA reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown and the deputies injuries were unspecified. Officials first said, “Several deputies were transported to a local area hospital for injuries.”

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the scene and firefighters were seen extinguishing a trailer fire at the facility, according to aerial footage from Sky5, the news chopper.

The fire reportedly occurred inside a mobile shooting range. The deputies were taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital where they are in critical but stable condition, officials said.

The deputies have not been identified, but one is a 21-year veteran of the department who works at the North County Correctional Facility, while the other is a 17-year veteran assigned to Sylmar court, Sheriff Robert Luna said.

UPDATE: Officials later provided more details during a press conference. Watch below: