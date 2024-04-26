Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

OWEGO, N.Y. — An arsonist responsible for the deaths of 30 racehorses and two cats as well as injuries to a trainer after intentionally setting a barn on fire at Tioga Down Casino in November 2023 was sentenced to prison last week.

Boyd H. Fenton, 33, of Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in January to charges of arson, assault and 30 counts of interference with or injury to certain domestic animals. He was sentenced on Friday, April 19, to serve between seven and 15 years in state prison, Tioga County District Attorney Kirk O. Martin said, according to Law&Crime.

Horse owners were devastated and let the convicted man know what they were experiencing.

“That’s what you did. You murdered our kids,” horse owner Mindy Findling Repko said directly to Fenton in court, WSYR reported.

Repko said she cannot have children, so losing five of her cherished horses felt like losing family, the news outlet reported.

As Fenton was escorted from the courtroom, a woman in the gallery said, “Enjoy your prison sentence, you low life,” WSYR reported.

On Nov. 9, Fenton entered the barn in Nichols, 150 miles northwest of New York City, and set it on fire, Law&Crime previously reported.

In addition to the death of so many animals, a trainer also suffered second-degree burns trying to save the horses and was hospitalized.

Fenton declined to make a statement during sentencing. It’s unclear what motivated his actions. Many people in the equestrian community do not feel the sentence is harsh enough.

Under New York State law, since all of the acts happened in one fire, the charges are to be run concurrently. As a result, the maximum punishment that could be given under the law was capped at 15 years in prison.

