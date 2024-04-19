Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NEW YORK – The daughter of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) was among the more than 100 protesters arrested at Thursday’s anti-Israel protest that took place at Columbia University.

Omar’s daughter, identified as Isra Hirsi, 21, is a junior at the Columbia-affiliated Barnard College. She was seen grimacing with arms behind her back as she was led away by NYPD officers outfitted in riot gear, the New York Post reported.

“Yes, [Rep. Omar’s] daughter was arrested. She was also summoned for trespassing. She will be getting a summons.” Capt. Jaclyn Keane, executive officer of the NYPD Legal Bureau told reporters at a press conference.

Hirsi was released from custody about 9 p.m. and refused to comment regarding her arrest.

Earlier in the day on Thursday, Hirsi had revealed that she was suspended from Barnard College due to her participation in the protests.

“I just received notice that I am 1 of 3 students suspended for standing in solidarity with Palestinians facing a genocide,” she grumbled on social media, reported The Post

“I’m an organizer with CU Apartheid Divest @ColumbiaSJP, in my 3 years at @BarnardCollege I have never been reprimanded or received any disciplinary warnings,” she added.

