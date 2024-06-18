Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. – Justin Timberlake is facing DUI charges after being pulled over and arrested by law enforcement authorities in Suffolk County, New York during the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Timberlake “performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests,” the arresting officer noted. He also had “bloodshot and glossy” eyes, a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath” and he was “unable to divide attention,” police reports read.

The widely popular entertainer exhibited “slowed speech” and was “unsteady afoot,” according to the criminal complaint obtained by Fox News Digital.

On Tuesday morning, Timberlake, 43, was arraigned in Sag Harbor, on the eastern end of Long Island, according to a statement from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

A spokesman for the DA’s office told Fox News, “At this time, we have no further comment.”

Timberlake was formally charged with one count of DUI in addition to citations for other traffic infractions. He is expected to appear on July 26 for a virtual court hearing.

Sag Harbor is a coastal village in the Hamptons. It is situated about 100 miles from New York City.

Ed Burke, a spokesman for Timberlake’s attorney, said they would have no comment at the present time.

