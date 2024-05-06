Utah police sergeant killed by fleeing semi-truck driver

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SANTAQUIN, Utah – A police sergeant in Utah was killed when the driver of a semi-truck tried to flee a traffic stop and fatally struck him Sunday morning, law enforcement officials confirmed.

Police received a 911 call regarding a person standing on the back of a semi-truck and trailer combo as the big rig was traveling northbound on Interstate 15 in Utah, FOX 19 reported.

Sgt. Bill Hooser of the Santaquin Police Department and a trooper with the Utah Highway Patrol located the semi-truck Sunday at about 6:00 a.m. and tried to conduct a traffic stop on I-15 near near milepost 244 in Santaquin., according to KUTV.

While the law enforcement officers were conducting the stop, the suspect, later identified as 42-year-old Michael Aaron Jayne, tried to flee the scene by maneuvering a u-turn and driving the wrong way, striking both patrol units.

“The subject fled on foot and stole a truck. He was apprehended after crashing the truck during a short pursuit,” ODMP reported.

Meanwhile, Sgt. Hooser suffered massive injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. It was unclear if the trooper sustained injuries.

Lt. Cory Slaymaker with the Spanish Fork Police Department said the sergeant’s death has an impact on the entire state of Utah.

Jayne reportedly has prior convictions of assaulting and threatening law enforcement officers in California and Oregon, the Great Bend Tribune reported.

Sgt. Hooser leaves behind a wife, two daughters, two sons-in-law and a newborn granddaughter.

Utah Sen. Mike McKell (R) shared a GoFundMe page to help the family with expenses.