A woman has been arrested after she allegedly bit off part of her father’s ear during a dispute inside a Utah home.

KUTV reports that Rebecca Nelson, 42, was booked on multiple charges related to suspicion of aggravated assault on Friday.

According to a probable cause statement, Nelson entered the home and allegedly attacked her father, resulting in injuries.

Court documents stated her father suffered a laceration to his ear, claiming that [Nelson] bit him and tore off a chunk of skin. He also reported that she strangled him with both hands.

Upon arrival, according to the affidavit, the father stated that his daughter entered the residence and immediately made a threat to kill him.

The affidavit states that she then proceeded to forcefully bite his ear, resulting in the removal of a chunk of skin from the ear.

“It was a large enough chunk that [the victim] was holding the chunk of skin in his hand when I arrived,” a probable cause statement read.

Nelson was booked into the Utah County Jail.