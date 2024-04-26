Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The Corpus Christi Police Department sadly announced the death of Officer Kyle Hicks. He was critically wounded while handling a domestic disturbance on Saturday, April 20.

Hicks spent several days fighting for his life in ICU before passing away from his injuries on Wednesday, April 24, reported NBC 5 DFW.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce to our Police Family and the Corpus Christi Community the passing of Officer Kyle Hicks. We mourn the loss of a great husband, father, brother, son, friend, and co-worker. Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Officer Hicks,” CCPD said in a statement.

The Officer Down Memorial Page provided the following details:

Police Officer Kyle Hicks succumbed to gunshot wounds sustained four days earlier while responding to a domestic disturbance in the 4900 block of Burnham Drive. He and another officer located the apartment at about 12:30 am and could hear a man and woman arguing inside. A male subject came to the door, and a struggle ensued, during which Officer Hicks was shot. The other officer was able to return fire and killed the subject. Officer Hicks was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. His organs were donated. Officer Hicks had served with the Corpus Christi Police Department for two years. He is survived by his wife and four children.

According to police, the man who shot and ultimately killed Hicks was identified as 26-year-old Colton Foster.

Hicks’ loved ones set up a GoFundMe to assist them while the officer was in critical condition.