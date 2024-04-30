Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

TEMPLE, Texas – Authorities in Texas are investigating an incident that left two people dead and another critically injured on Saturday after a massive oversized “piece of equipment” came off a trailer and landed on top of a vehicle, trapping people inside.

Fire officials said the tragedy occurred about 11:20 a.m. on Saturday as first responders were dispatched to a report of a collision on State Highway 36, just west of Highway 317.

The Temple Fire and Rescue Department provided the following details in a press statement:

Upon arrival crews found an oversized load had come off of its trailer, pinning a vehicle beneath. The load being hauled by the transport fleet was approximately 350,000 lbs. It is not known what that piece of equipment is. The pinned vehicle contained 3 occupants. 2 passengers sustained fatal injuries, the third was extricated and flown to the ER with life threatening injuries. Extrication took just over 4 hours to safely remove the driver from the vehicle. Temple Fire and Rescue responded with 10 units and 25 personnel. Also on scene assisting with rescue efforts were Georgetown Fire Department Special Operations Team, Killeen Fire Department Special Operations Team, Belton Fire Department, Temple Police Department, TX DPS, TX DOT, PHI Air Medical, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Staff, Temple EMS, Temple Towing, Wards Towing, and Grones Environmental. The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

The road remained closed for two days as clean up and recovery efforts continued until Monday at about 7:00 p.m.

The identities of the victims has not been released.