Glendale (AZ) Sergeant Jeff Daukas was named the “Officer of the Year” at the 10th Annual Police & Fire Prayer Breakfast at Grand Canyon University. The event, held each year during police week, honors the men and women in law enforcement in the greater Phoenix area.

The award given to Daukas is inscribed “Warrior of God.”

Author and Trainer of “The Courageous Police Leader”, Travis Yates met Jeff a few years ago and immediately knew that Daukas was special.

“I met Jeff Daukas through a phone call when he ran across an article I had written and I vividly remember an hour-long conversation where Jeff didn’t talk about himself but it was how he could impact his agency, community, and family in a more meaningful way,” Yates said.

Yates told us that he was so impacted by that initial conversation that he put Daukas in front of a leadership seminar he taught in Arizona a few months later.

“I’ve poured my heart into this Seminar for a decade and here I am putting a guy on stage for over an hour that I met over the phone. Normally, I would call that crazy but that is a testament to who Jeff Daukas is. Authenticity and humility are such a rare commodity that when you actually see it, you want everyone to see that unicorn,” Yates exclaimed.

Daukas is also a member of Mission First Alliance that is uniting and equipping those that have a heart to reach our nation’s first responders and their families for Jesus Christ.

Jeremy Wade is the Director of Mission First and he summed up Jeff’s commitment to faith and leadership.

“I have come across so few examples of Godly men and women serving as first responders across our nation who are Living Mission First for Christ. We need more examples like Jeff.”

Travis Yates interviewed Daukas on his podcast shortly after they met. You can listen to that episode here.

On behalf of Law Officer, we congratulate Glendale Police Sergeant Jeff Daukas.