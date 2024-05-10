Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

HOUSTON – The irate customer who is accused of gunning down a Houston attorney after becoming upset over his McDonald’s order was identified as a man with a lengthy criminal history and is currently on the run, according to reports.

The Houston Police Department announced on Thursday they are looking for 57-year-old Anthony Martin Landry. He faces a murder charge in connection to Jeffrey Limmer’s death at the fast restaurant, which took place about 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, Law Officer previously reported.

Limmer, 46, was trying to keep the peace before being killed. He intervened as an angry Landry demanded a refund from the employees at the McDonald’s on Houston’s West Interstate Highway 10 service road.

As Limmer attempted to calm Landry, the two men got into an argument that turned physical outside in the fast food restaurant’s parking lot, reported KTRK.

Landry reportedly pushed Limmer to the ground, retrieved a weapon from his vehicle and opened fire on the attorney, striking him multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the shooting, the gunman fled in his vehicle, described as an early 2000s blue Ford pickup truck. He remains on the run, HPD noted.

Limmer’s family hopes Landry is arrested and faces justice for the lawyer’s death.

“Our family is relieved to learn that the suspect has been identified, and we pray that he is apprehended as soon as possible so that he cannot hurt anyone else,” Limmer’s family said in a statement obtained by Fox 26 Houston.

“Additionally, we are praying for the safety of law enforcement as they work to bring him to justice,” the statement read. “We are grateful to the community for your overwhelming love and support, and we ask that you respect our privacy as we mourn the loss of our dear Jeff.”

Limmer’s sister, Jennifer Thomas, previously said she wasn’t surprised that her brother intervened and tried to calm down the angry customer prior to his death.

“Knowing Jeff, he’s the one who always says, ‘Calm down. It’s not that big of a deal,’ and divert the situation,” Thomas, told ABC 13. “He’s always wanted to fight for the little guy and do the right thing.”

“A Good Samaritan who is trying to do the right thing and not letting those employees at McDonald’s go through that,” Thomas said.

Limmer attended the University of Texas and received his law degree from South Texas College of Law. He worked as an associate at the Lewis Brisbois law firm in Houston.

At the time of the homicide, Landry was out of custody on a $10,000 bond for a felony aggravated assault case. He is accused of striking a family member with a cane on Feb. 17, 2024, causing bodily harm. He was scheduled to appear in court on Friday, according to court records viewed by the New York Post. In the ’90s, Landry accrued several criminal cases, which included possession of crack cocaine, evading detention and forgery.