MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The Miami Beach Police Department (MBPD) shared a video on social media earlier this month highlighting their latest recruitment tool: A $250,000 Rolls-Royce decked out in a patrol car wrap.

MBPD spokesperson Christopher Bess called the Rolls-Royce “an innovative and fun way to connect with the consumer market,” Axios reported.

Before readers get indignant at the “waste of money,” you should know that the luxury automobile is being loaned to MBPD by a Florida-based car dealership, Braman Motors. The company also sponsored the cost to wrap the Rolls-Royce in MBPD’s black-and-white design.

MBPD and professional staff exemplify the highest standards of dedication and quality policing in our unparalleled commitment to the residents and visitors we serve. We are thrilled to introduce this stunning addition to the MBPD recruitment team—courtesy of @bramanmotors ! pic.twitter.com/I27NUAgsge — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) May 9, 2024

The luxury automobile will remain with MBPD until the dealership wants to have it returned.

Despite Braman Motors funding the recruitment tool, the general feedback (that we’ve seen) has been pretty negative. As you might expect, most of the people making the snarky comments incorrectly assumed MBPD funds were used.

However, the agency assured its readers, “This vehicle is part of Braman Motors’ fleet, and they sponsored all costs associated with this project in accordance with the CMB Policy.”

In the past, other agencies have used exotic automobiles and muscle cars as recruiting tools. However, the Rolls-Royce might be in a category unto itself.