KENNESAW, Ga. – A female college student at Kennesaw State University in Georgia was shot and killed Saturday by an “armed intruder” on campus, according to authorities.

“Kennesaw State officials can confirm that a female student was fatally shot on campus,” the university said in an alert notification. “A suspect has been detained.”

The school added: “There is no threat to the campus community. Kennesaw State University Police are working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and we will provide updated information once it becomes available.”

The female student was shot around 4 p.m. Crime scene tape was wrapped around a section of campus Saturday as police investigated, FOX 5 Atlanta reported.

Prior to confirmation of the shooting death, the university said In an earlier social media alert, “Armed Intruder reported at Kennesaw State. Seek shelter in a secure location until further notice.”

KSU Alert: Kennesaw Campus: Armed Intruder reported at Kennesaw State. Seek shelter in a secure location until further notice. — KSU Emergency Management (@ksuoem) May 18, 2024

At 4:43 p.m. local time, Kennesaw State issued an “all clear” notice while saying the suspect was “no longer a threat to campus.”

Students and staff were also advised to “Avoid the South Campus Housing area due to police activity.”

KSU Emergency: ALL CLEAR Person was shot on Kennesaw Campus. Suspect is no longer a threat to campus. Avoid the South Campus Housing area due to police activity — KSU Emergency Management (@ksuoem) May 18, 2024

The victim has not yet been identified and further details were not immediately available. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and university law enforcement authorities are investigating, reported FOX.

Some students told FOX 5 they were stunned to discover something this horrifying occurred so close to them.

“I didn’t hear anything. I was very surprised when I got the alert from KSU,” Ben Berman, a student who lives minutes off campus said Saturday evening.

The woman’s death has taken place three months after the murder of Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student at Augusta University. She was killed on Feb. 22 while out for a morning run on trails around the University of Georgia campus, Law Officer previously reported.

Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26, a Venezuelan national who was illegally in the country, was charged with her murder.