ATHENS, Ga. – A young woman attending nursing school was found dead on the University of Georgia campus after failing to return from a Thursday morning jog. Law enforcement authorities believe “foul play” was involved and police reportedly have a person who is undergoing questioning early Friday afternoon.

The victim has been identified by police as 22-year-old Laken Hope Riley. She was reported missing by a friend who was concerned for her welfare shortly after 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, Law&Crime reported.

The University of Georgia Police Department issued an initial press release with the following details:

“On February 22, 2024, at approximately 12:07 p.m. the UGA Police Department received a call from an individual concerned for the welfare of a friend who had gone to run at the Intramural Fields earlier in the morning and had not returned as expected. Officers responded to the area and immediately began a search of the area at approximately 12:20 p.m. in an attempt to locate the individual. Officers located the individual in the forested area behind Lake Herrick at approximately 12:38 p.m. The individual was unconscious and not breathing, and had visible injuries. Officers immediately began rendering medical aid. Emergency medical responders determined that the individual was deceased upon their arrival.

“The University of Georgia Police Department is actively investigating this incident in cooperation with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. Please avoid this general area while the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that could possibly be related to this incident in any way is asked to contact the UGA Police Department immediately at 706-542-2200.”

UGA Police Chief Jeffrey L. Clark said, “This is a tragic day,” while noting his department was “actively investigating” the homicide with allied agencies. He noted it was the first recorded murder on campus in at least 20 years.

There appears to be progress in the investigation on Friday as police have verified that a person is undergoing questioning regarding Riley’s death, the Athen Banner-Herald reported.

University of Georgia spokesperson Greg Trevor told members of the media on Friday just before 1 p.m. that an individual has been brought in for questioning. However, no further details were provided.

Meanwhile, there was a heavy law enforcement presence on Friday at the Cielo at Azulyk apartment complex, located on South Milledge Avenue and adjacent to the backside of the UGA intramural fields.

Personnel from four different law enforcement agencies were spotted in the area. Investigators at the scene would not comment on their presence or entertain questions from reporters.

According to the University of Georgia Police Department, Riley was a student at UGA through the spring 2023 semester before she transferred to the Augusta University College of Nursing program in Athens, where she had been enrolled at the time of her death.

