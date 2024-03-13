Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Two men in Georgia have been indicted on multiple federal charges for the January 2023 bombing of a Richmond Hill residence. The defendants are not only accused of trying to “kill, injure, harass, or intimidate” the victim with a destructive device, but reportedly planned to release a “large python into the victim’s home to eat the victim’s daughter,” federal authorities said in a news release.

Stephen Glosser, 37, and Caleb Kinsey, 34, both of Richmond Hill, Ga., were identified as the suspects. They are charged with Stalking; Use of an Explosive to Commit Another Felony Offense; Conspiracy to Use an Explosive to Commit a Felony; and Possession of an Unregistered Destructive Device. Kinsey also is charged with False Statement During the Purchase of a Firearm, and Possession of Firearms by a Convicted Felon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia.

The defendants were indicted by a federal grand jury. According to the charges, “from December 2022 to January 2023, the two men used electronic communications to place Victim 1 under surveillance ‘with the intent to kill, injure, harass, or intimidate,’ and used a destructive device during that conduct,” officials said.

“The conspiracy charge describes using cell phones to ‘create a plan to kill, intimidate, harass, or injure the victim’ through methods including shooting arrows into the victim’s front door, acquiring and releasing ‘a large python into the victim’s home to eat the victim’s daughter,’ mailing dog feces or dead rats to the victim’s home, scalping the victim, and blowing up the victim’s home,” according to the press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“The indictment further alleges that Glosser located the victim’s home using internet searches, mapped out a path to the victim’s residence, and then with Kinsey acquired and built an explosive device at Glosser’s home using Tannerite that Kinsey purchased online. The two then ‘used a destructive device to blow up the victim’s home’ on or about Jan. 13, 2023,” federal prosecutors said.

During a preliminary court appearance last year, an ATF investigator said that Glosser and the victim had initially met through an online dating app. However, the “quasi-relationship” did not last long and they ended up blocking each other, WTOC reported.

That’s when Kinsey, Glosser’s friend and roommate at the time, got involved in the dating feud and reportedly helped Glosser plan to get revenge on the victim.

“His roommate and friend, Caleb Kinsey, there was a text message from him to (the victim) and then eventually an internet source that we identified as a potential internet source that the number came back to that made comments asking if she wanted to die, that the demons will kill her,” the ATF agent reportedly testified.

Glosser and Kinsey are presently in custody awaiting further court proceedings.

Several agencies participated in the investigation, including the Bryan County Fire and Emergency Services, the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office and its K9 unit, the Savannah Fire Department, and the Grant Parish (Louisiana) Sheriff’s Office.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, “the conspiracy charge carries a statutory penalty upon conviction of up to 20 years in prison, with an additional 10 years upon conviction for the charge of using an explosive to commit a felony. There is no parole in the federal system.”