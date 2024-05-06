Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp (R) of Georgia signed a law that will require jails to check the immigration status of inmates held in custody and to cooperate with federal immigration officials, steps that seemed to be commons sense not that long ago before radicals came to power in various elements of government.

The law, HB1105, among other things, requires sheriff’s offices to coordinate with federal officials regarding inmates being held in their custody who may be in the country unlawfully, or face losing funding if they don’t, NBC News reported.

Kemp signed the new immigration-related law last Wednesday. He hopes it will improve public safety, and is in response to the slaying of a 22-year-old college student who never returned from a morning run in February.

The Republican governor said the legislation “became one of our top priorities following the senseless death of Laken Riley at the hands of someone in this country illegally who had already been arrested even after crossing the border.”

“If you enter our country illegally and proceed to commit further crime in our communities, we will not allow your crimes to go unanswered,” Kemp added, according to the Daily Wire.

Jose Ibarra, an illegal immigrant from Venezuela, was charged with murdering Riley after she was found dead in a wooded area near the University of Georgia in Athens. An autopsy revealed that she died from blunt force trauma to the head.