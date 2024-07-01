Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

GROVETROWN, Ga. – Two individuals were taken into custody in Georgia after police say they tried to solicit men online to have sex with their 2-year-old daughter.

The couple, Ashlee Crawley, 26, and James Tripp, 29, were arrested Wednesday, Grovetown Police said in a news release, according to Fox News Digital.

Crawley is facing charges that include two counts of child molestation and one count of violating the Computer or Electronic Pornography and Child Exploitation and Prevention Act of 2007.

Tripp is facing one one count of criminal attempted incest and one count of criminal attempted child molestation.

Law enforcement authorities received information that the couple was using the online chat platform MeetMe to solicit adult males to engage in sexual encounters with their 2-year-old daughter.

As police looked into the allegations, investigators discovered that Crawley had been making sexually explicit “content” and selling it on multiple online platforms. Her children, including a 2-year-old, were featured on some of the videos for extra money, Fox reported.

During the investigation, it was also discovered that Tripp was making plans and seeking Crawley’s permission to have sex with his own 2-year-old daughter, authorities noted.

The Division of Family and Children Services took custody of an unspecified number of kids from the home after they were removed by police.

Authorities said they expect additional charges to be filed.

Meanwhile, Crawley and Tripp were booked at the Columbia County Jail.