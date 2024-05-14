Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department has identified three officers who were wounded in a shooting after responding to a report of an armed subject over the weekend. Two of the officers had to undergo emergency surgery for their injuries. The suspect died at the scene.

On Saturday at about 5:15 p.m., police were dispatched to Fairbanks Street regarding a call of an “armed man.” Responding officers located the individual in question on Desoto Avenue SW, armed with both a gun and a knife, according to Police Chief Darren Schierbaum, WSB-TV reported.

As responding officers encountered the suspect, there was a struggle and shots were fired. As shots rang out, three officers suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital by other officers.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, law enforcement officials confirmed.

The wounded police personnel were identified Tuesday as Officer Jason Hodge, Officer Charles Smith and Officer Darien Tabor, according to WSB-TV.

Chief Schierbaum previously said two of the wounded officers are 31-years-old and four-year veterans of the department. The other is 28-years-old and has been with the agency for five months.

One officer sustained a gunshot wound in the arm, another in the leg and the third was grazed.

Smith and Tabor have both undergone surgery and remain hospitalized. Smith is also scheduled for a second surgery as well.

Hodge was treated and discharged from the hospital on Sunday.

The identity of the decedent has not yet been released to the public.