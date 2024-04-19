Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ALBANY, Ga. — A Georgia man was arrested for murder after he called police and admitted to choking and burning a man to death, officials said.

The suspect was identified as 39-year-old Romeigus Benjamin. He admitted to killing Edward James Gilmore, according to law enforcement authorities, WSB-TV reported.

On Friday just before 5 a.m., officers with the Albany Police Department in Georgia were dispatched to a residence along W. Tift Street regarding a man admitting to murder.

Benjamin was the caller who reportedly confessed to choking Gilmore to death before setting his body on fire.

Upon arrival at the home, officers discovered Gilmore inside with “burn debris on his body.”

Benjamin acknowledged killing Gilmore after the murder victim called police on the suspect earlier in the night regarding unspecified circumstances.

Officers took Benjamin into custody and booked him at the Dougherty County Jail on the charge of murder.

The relationship between the men was unclear and there were no further details immediately available.