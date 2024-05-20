Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SUFFOLK, Va. – A teen rapper from Virginia, who was playing with a loaded firearm, shot and killed himself as he filmed a TikTok video last week, according to the Post Millennial.

Rylo Huncho, 17, was carelessly fidgeting with the handgun when he filmed the negligent discharge that prematurely took his life on Thursday.

In the video, Huncho was seen mishandling the weapon before turning it towards his head, while uttering, “F**k Y’all N*****” as he pulled the trigger.

Virginia native, Rylo Huncho, is dead after accidentally shooting himself while filming a TikTok video. This is why I don’t advocate for cornballing out with firearms to look hard. pic.twitter.com/2I1PbPLF5O — Amiri King (@AmiriKing) May 18, 2024

The teen was transported from his home in Suffolk to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The case is being investigated as an accidental death, according to The Direct.

“Rylo was known for his energetic performances and promising music career,” News 9 Live reported.

A relative said on a GoFundMe page, “My aunt recently lost her 17 year old son from a self inflicted gun wound to the head… Suicide/accidental was the cause of his death we are still trying to figure out why.”

