Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

COVINGTON, Va. – A man has been arrested and charged with “abduction” and “indecent liberties” of an underage female in Virginia, according to authorities.

The girl was being held against her will and found in the back of the man’s vehicle. The suspect was identified by law enforcement officials as Diego Soch Castro, who is also an illegal immigrant, the Post Millennial reported.

The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office provided the following details in a press statement:

On May 22, 2024 Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office personnel along with Virginia State Police responded to LOVES truck stop located at 9104 Winterberry Ave. Covington, VA 24426. At 3:51 am Alleghany County dispatch center received a call from a Hispanic female requesting assistance at LOVES truck stop. Deputies responded to the scene and located a dark grey 4 door sedan with Arkansas registration in the parking lot. Along with an adult male (Diego Soch Castro) and a juvenile female who was identified as the complainant. During their investigation, the officers determined that the female was from Louisiana and was being held captive against her will in the vehicle by Castro. Castro was immediately taken into custody and transported to the Alleghany County Regional Jail where warrants were obtained and served for 18.2-47 abduction, 18.2-370 indecent liberties with a minor and 18.2-57 assault and battery along with an ICE detainer that was placed on him. The minor was transported to Lewis Gale Alleghany hospital for an evaluation and released child protective services.

As of Feb. 2024, the US has recorded nearly 7.3 million illegal immigrants coming into the country since Joe Biden took office in 2021, according to data from US Customs and Border Protection.

This figure exceeds the population of 36 states, the New York Post reported.

Perhaps even more startling is that statistics do not reflect the large number of “gotaways,” those individuals who evaded border security.

As a result of Biden’s shameless trampling of federal law, cases like the one involving Castro have become daily news stories.