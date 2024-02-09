Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A Virginia teacher from Henrico County has acknowledged to repeatedly engaging in sexual encounters with a 14-year-old student at the teen’s home.

Megan Pauline Jordan was a teacher at Hungary Creek Middle School. The married 25-year-old woman pleaded guilty to four felony counts of carnal knowledge with a minor and one felony count of indecent liberties with a minor, the Post Millennial reported.

“During the 2022-23 school year, Ms. Jordan was having sexual relations with her 14-year-old student,” Henrico County Commonwealth Attorney Shannon Taylor said in a statement, according to WRIC. “On several occasions, Ms. Jordan would go to the victim’s house and have sexual intercourse with the student. Her DNA was recovered from his bed linens.”

Taylor commended the “brave action of those who brought this matter to the attention of Henrico Police Division.”

The prosecutor added, “We are always asking people if they see something unusual, or not quite right, to say something. Because of their efforts, this predator is off the streets, out of our schools, and will be held accountable for her actions.”

Jordan faces up to 50 years in prison. She is due to be sentenced May 20.