ARLINGTON, Va. – Dramatic video captured the moment a Virginia home exploded Monday evening after a suspect inside the residence had been firing a flare gun dozens of times before police obtained a search warrant, leading the barricaded individual to shoot a firearm at officers as they were serving the warrant, according to police and witnesses.

Officers with the Arlington County Police Department first responded to the residence in the 800 block of N Burlington at around 4:45 p.m. on Monday following a report of possible shots fired, FOX 5 DC reported.

A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect discharged a flare gun about 30 to 40 times from inside his home into the surrounding neighborhood, police said in a news release. There were no injuries reported from the reckless actions of the individual.

The suspect did not respond to law enforcement attempts to communicate over a phone or loudspeaker. Rather, he remained holed up inside the residence leading to a standoff.

Police obtained a search warrant for the property and were in the process of serving it at approximately 8:25 p.m. when the suspect discharged several rounds from what police believe was a firearm from inside the home. During the gunfire, the residence exploded, according to FOX News Digital.

Warning: Strong language

The massive blast sent debris and flames bursting toward the sky and could be heard and felt from miles away, according to the New York Post.

Alex Wilson, the man who apparently recorded the stunning video, told FOX 5 DC that law enforcement officers approached the house with a SWAT truck when the suspect opened fire on them.

As police approached, “the whole place went up,” Wilson said.

“It was wild, it was wild to say the least,” Wilson said in more footage of his interview with FOX 5 DC.

The Arlington County Fire Department responded to the blaze. They managed to get the fire under control by about 10:30 p.m. However, firefighters continued to address small spot fires.

An unknown number of officers at the scene reported “minor injuries,” but “there were no transports to the hospital related to this incident,” officials said.

A shelter-in-place order had been issued for the community Monday night, but was lifted early Tuesday morning, FOX reported.

An investigation into the explosion is ongoing. There were no details immediately provided regarding the identity or status of the suspect.