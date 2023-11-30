Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SALTVILLE, Va. – A man working as a tree trimmer suffered a horrific death on Tuesday when he was reportedly pulled head first into a woodchipper in Virginia.

Authorities said the tragic incident occurred as the worker was trimming trees at a residential job site in the City of Saltville, the Smyth County News and Messenger reported.

The grisly death occurred about 11:30 a.m. outside a home in the 600 block of First Avenue, as a tree trimming crew was working. The victim’s identity was not released and few details were provided about the work-related death.

Chief Erik Puckett of the Saltville Police Department told the news outlet that no one in the crew actually saw what occurred as the man was apparently pulled into the heavy machinery, though he said it appeared to be an accident.

“It’s an unfortunate incident and I hate that it happened,” Puckett noted. The Saltville Police Department will be assisted by the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office with the death investigation. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is expected to conduct its own investigation into the unfortunate event, Puckett said.