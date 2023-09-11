Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

RICHMOND, Va. – A Loudoun County father who was arrested at a school board meeting after the superintendent lied about his daughter’s rape by a skirt-wearing boy was granted an “absolute pardon” on Sunday by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, the Daily Wire reported.

In June 2021, Scott Thomas Smith “exercised his constitutional right to attend a public meeting of the Loudoun County School Board to observe the proceedings, during which time a community member threatened to spread false and malicious information about Mr. Smith’s business with the intent to damage his reputation,” the pardon reads.

“After an ensuing verbal confrontation, Scott Thomas Smith was charged with Obstruction of Justice and Disorderly Conduct,” and Smith was quickly convicted, even though an appeals court later disqualified the prosecutor due to concerns about “the integrity of the prosecution,” the pardon continues.

“WHEREAS Scott Thomas Smith has been publicly and falsely accused of ‘domestic terrorism’ and ‘hate crimes’ for attempting to advocate for his daughter, a victim of sexual assault… I have decided it is just and appropriate to grant this ABSOLUTE PARDON that reflects Scott Thomas Smith’s factual innocence,” the governor’s absolution concludes.

“I’m thankful that the Youngkin administration gave me an off-ramp to these charges that never should have happened,” Smith told the Daily Wire. “It’s kind of bittersweet, because I really looked forward to winning this in court. But unfortunately, our justice system is so screwed up right now that I didn’t feel that I could potentially get a fair shot in court.”

Smith’s nightmarish circumstances unified parents who were concerned that schools had sacrificed student safety and academic excellence for woke ideology.

During Youngkin’s campaign for governor, he promised to be a voice for those parents, which helped lead him to victory in a race for the Executive Mansion.

