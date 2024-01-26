HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Law enforcement officials with the Henrico County Police Division on Friday identified a suspect in a Jan. 9 double homicide near the Richmond Raceway.

Terrance Jarell Morton-Swan, 18, of Henrico, is wanted in connection to the shooting death of two men, police confirmed. His location is currently unknown and investigators are trying to find him. He is described as a Black male, slender build, with brown eyes and black hair, possibly in braids down to his shoulders, and he goes by the nickname “Rell,” the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported .

On Jan. 9, police responded about 7:15 p.m. to the 200 block of Engleside Drive for reports of a shooting, which caused a crash.

Upon arrival, officers found two adult males in an automobile suffering from gunshot wounds. They were later identified by police as Domonique Swan, 20, and Spencer Bartee, 29, both of Henrico.

Swan was pronounced dead at the scene. Bartee was transported to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said. No further details were released.

Anyone with information regarding Morton-Swan’s whereabouts is asked to call Henrico Police Detective C. Hoover at 804-501-7959, or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or by using the P3tips.com. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.