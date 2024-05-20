Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LOS ANGELES – A turbulent series of crimes unfolded in downtown Los Angeles early Sunday morning when a male suspect stole an LAPD patrol unit with the officer still inside. The officer was “ejected” during the getaway before the suspect crashed on multiple occasions and was eventually captured running from the scene.

The chaotic sequence of events began about 3:30 a.m. when an officer was assigned to a “security detail” at 12th and Figueroa streets, according to an LAPD spokesman.

“At some point, the suspect approached her, got into her vehicle and drove off,” Lt. James Mylonakis said. The officer was “ejected” from the SUV and tumbled onto the road, reported KTLA.

The suspect sped away northbound on Figueroa Street. He first collided with at least two vehicles at the intersection of 8th Street before continuing on and crashing into a pole.

Following the series of collisions, the suspect fled from the scene on foot but was quickly captured, police said. His identity was not released.

The area surrounding Figueroa and 8th Street remained closed for several hours as police investigated the case, spoke with witnesses and eventually cleared the wrecked vehicles and debris.

Several people sustained injuries. The “ejected” officer was taken to a nearby hospital. She is in stable condition and “expected to be okay.”

