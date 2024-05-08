Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

HOUSTON – An attorney was fatally shot by an irate McDonald’s customer in Houston after he tried to calm the man who was angry over his order, according to detectives.

Officers with the Houston Police Department first responded to the shooting at McDonald’s, 8147 Katy Freeway, at about 6 p.m. on Saturday, ABC 13 reported.

A customer was visually upset with employees over his order. In his anger, he demanded a refund. The attorney, identified by family members as 46-year-old Jeffrey Limmer, tried to calm the irate customer, who then turned his anger on the Houston-area lawyer, according to detectives.

Jeffrey Limmer was shot and killed at a McDonald’s in Houston on Saturday. (Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP)

The encounter continued outside the fast food restaurant, and Limmer pushed the angry customer to the ground, investigators said. The customer went to his car and retrieved a handgun that he then used to shoot Limmer, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting suspect fled the location in an early 2000s blue Ford pickup truck.

“Knowing Jeff, he’s the one who always says, ‘Calm down. It’s not that big of a deal,’ and divert the situation,” Limmer’s sister, Jennifer Thomas, told ABC 13. “He’s always wanted to fight for the little guy and do the right thing.”

Limmer attended the University of Texas and received his law degree from South Texas College of Law. He worked as an associate at the Lewis Brisbois law firm in Houston, the New York Post reported.

As Limmer’s family waits for the homicide suspect to be captured, Thomas said they’re proud he stood up for what he believed in.

“A good Samaritan who is trying to do the right thing and not letting those employees at McDonald’s go through that,” Thomas said.