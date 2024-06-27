Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

HOUSTON – Two illegal immigrants from Venezuela lured a Houston girl beneath a bridge where they sexually assaulted her before binding and killing her, according to prosecutors.

Johan Jose Rangel Martinez, 21, and Franklin Jose Pena Ramos, 26, have each been charged with capital murder in the brutal killing of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, prosecutors confirmed on Tuesday.

The Houston Police Department said last Friday that the girl’s cause of death had been strangulation. They allegedly took her pants off, tied her up and killed her, before throwing her body into the creek, Newsweek reported.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sources confirmed to Fox News that Pena Ramos illegally crossed into El Paso, Texas, in May. He was apprehended by Border Patrol agents and was released into the U.S. with a Notice to Appear in court.

Rangel Martinez also crossed illegally into El Paso in March and was captured by Border Patrol. However, he was released into the U.S. on an unknown basis.

Pena Ramos was wearing an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) ankle bracelet at the time of the horrific homicide.

ICE officials told Fox News in a statement last week that he “illegally entered the U.S. without inspection, parole or admission by a U.S. immigration officer on an unknown date and at an unknown location.”

On Tuesday, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg described the city of Houston as a “huge international hub” that draws individuals from all over.

“Unfortunately, we see a great deal of violence committed by illegal immigrants, and we see as many victimized by other illegals and regular people here. It’s an enormous problem. This was bound to happen,” Ogg told Fox News. “It’s one of those things that, as an elected prosecutor, you are just waiting for [the] other shoe to drop. I’m just sick and sickened this little girl was the innocent victim of these two monsters.”

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick called out President Biden for failing to “seal the border with Mexico right now” following the brutal murder of the 12-year-old girl.

“While we’re there, looking at the casket and praying for this family, [Biden] will be letting more animals like the two that allegedly killed her into this country,” Patrick noted during a Wednesday interview on “America’s Newsroom.”

“If Joe Biden had any compassion at all for this family or the families of Laken Riley or Rachel Morin and others who have been killed… he would secure the border on Thursday, the day of [Nungaray’s] funeral,” Patrick exclaimed.

“This little girl, she was tortured, she was strangled, and she was thrown in the river like a rag doll,” he emphasized. “Now I want America to wake up. This can come to your wife, your daughter, your sister, your grandmother. It can happen to you. There are animals roaming this country today because of Joe Biden, and these three women I just named would all be alive today – today – if it weren’t for Joe Biden. The blood is on his hands.”